Curry told reporters after Friday's loss to the Grizzlies that he will "probably not" play against the Suns on Saturday, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.

Curry played 30 minutes during Friday's game against Memphis, finishing with 24 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists and two rebounds in a 111-108 loss. Brandin Podziemski (back) won't play Saturday, and if Curry joins him on the bench in street clothes, then De'Anthony Melton, Will Richard, Brandon Williams and Gary Payton would all be candidates to enter the Warriors' starting lineup.