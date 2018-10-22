Warriors' Stephen Curry: Game high 30 points Sunday
Curry had 30 points (10-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt 4-4 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 39 minutes during Sunday's 100-98 loss to Denver.
Curry continues to score the ball at will to start the season, draining another six triples on his way to a game-high 30 points. The Warriors came up against a dogged Nuggets team here in what is likely just a bump in the road. Despite the loss, Curry was still able to put up big numbers and there is no reason to think that will change any time soon. The Warriors will have to back up on Monday when they host the Suns in what should be a favorable matchup for Curry and his highly-skilled brethren.
