Curry (foot) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Curry hasn't played since March 16, so the fact that he's now practicing in full is certainly a good sign ahead of the Warriors' first-round playoff series against the Nuggets. Head coach Steve Kerr also said that it's "looking good" that Curry will be available to scrimmage with the team on Thursday, which would be another key step in his rehab process prior to Saturday's Game 1. It appears the 33-year-old superstar should be ready to return soon after averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 34.5 minutes per game during the regular season.