Curry racked up 13 points (4-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, nine assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Lakers.

Curry had a rough showing Saturday, but he was downright abysmal in the second half, where he went scoreless while going 0-for-8 from the floor, including 0-for-4 from three-point range. The Warriors need Curry to be at his best to have any shot at making the playoffs, and the star guard has been struggling a bit of late. Over the course of his last five games, he's shooting a meager 31.4 percent from three-point range while averaging 18.4 points per contest, both figures that are well below of what he can bring to the table on a regular basis.