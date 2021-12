Curry contributed 33 points (10-27 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-107 victory over the Suns.

While it wasn't his most efficient shooting night, Curry continued his hot streak, topping 30 points for the fourth consecutive game. He also added three steals -- his most since Dec. 4 -- while drilling five three-pointers. The NBA's three-point leader has hit at least four threes in 13 of the last 15 games.