Curry ended Thursday's 118-113 victory over Denver with 27 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes.

While it remains odd to see Curry coming off the bench, the Warriors might not have issues continuing with that approach since it's clearly working, and there's no reason to fix something that's not broken. Through three games in the series against Denver, Curry is averaging 25.7 points per game while shooting 44 percent from deep despite logging just 25.3 minutes per contest.