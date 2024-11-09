Curry registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals over 24 minutes in Friday's 136-117 loss to Cleveland.

Curry was limited to just 24 minutes of playing time Monday against the Wizards in his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. His limited playing time Friday, however, was more to do with the fact that the Warriors were down by 41 points at halftime, and he was taken out of the game for good with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter. Through his first six games of the 2024-25 regular season, Curry is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 26.8 minutes per contest.