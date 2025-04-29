Curry contributed 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 109-106 victory over the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Jimmy Butler back in the lineup Monday, Curry was content to let someone else take on the scoring load. It's the first time this postseason the veteran guard has scored fewer than 20 points or drained fewer than four three-pointers, but he's still averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 boards, 4.0 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks through four games. Curry is more than capable of flipping the switch in Game 5 on Wednesday as the Warriors look to punch their tickets to the second round.