Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Curry will miss a second consecutive game while working through a right knee injury, and his next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Lakers. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gui Santos should continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Curry is sidelined.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Considered day-to-day•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leaves early Friday with sore knee•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits to locker room Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Paces Golden State in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go Wednesday•