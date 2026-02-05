default-cbs-image
Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Curry will miss a second consecutive game while working through a right knee injury, and his next opportunity to play is Saturday against the Lakers. Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Gui Santos should continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Curry is sidelined.

