Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out again Monday

Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Melissa Rohlin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Warriors are scheduled to reevaluate Curry this week, at which point the team should have a better idea of when the star point guard will return to action. Curry has been able to do some on-court shooting of late, but until he resumes practicing, his availability for games may not be forthcoming. With Shaun Livingston (knee) joining Curry in street clothes Monday, Patrick McCaw, Andre Iguodala and Quinn Cook could handle most of the ball-handling duties.