Curry (knees) is available for Friday night's game against the Timberwolves, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry was sidelined for Thursday's game against the Rockets while managing his bilateral knee injuries, but he will play Friday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Over his last 10 outings, Curry has logged 23.0 points, 6.9 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 31.4 minutes per game.