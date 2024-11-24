Curry finished Saturday's 104-94 loss to San Antonio with 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes.

Curry is having one of the best shooting seasons of his career, which says a lot given his standards, but this wasn't one of the star guard's best performances. He finished with more field-goal attempts than points scored, making it the first time it has happened to him in 2024-25, but one subpar game shouldn't be enough to worry fantasy managers. Curry will try to bounce back in a favorable matchup against the Nets on Monday.