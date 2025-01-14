Curry finished Monday's 104-101 loss to Toronto with a game-high 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

After sitting out Friday's game against the Pacers for a maintenance day on his knee, Curry was back in form Monday, topping 20 points for the seventh time in his last 10 appearances. Over the stretch, the 36-year-old guard is averaging 24.2 points, 5.5 assists, 5.3 boards, 5.0 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Curry will likely continue to sit for one game when the Warriors play a back-to-back set -- their next one comes Jan. 22-23 against the Kings and Bulls -- but he's otherwise still an extremely productive fantasy asset.