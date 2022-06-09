Curry recorded 31 points (12-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He had his left leg rolled up on late in the game but, according to head coach Steve Kerr, exited due to a large deficit rather than an injury, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Curry was at his best in the third quarter, when he put up 15 points and knocked down four triples. He posted only two points in the fourth, however, and the Warriors combined for just 11 points as a team in the period en route to a 2-1 series deficit. Curry was pulled from the game in the closing minutes after Al Horford rolled into his leg during a loose ball, but head coach Steve Kerr said following the game that his removal was due to the fact that the Warriors were too far behind to catch up. However, Kerr was also vague when asked about Curry hobbling after the incident, indicating that the team will "know more tomorrow," per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com. Should Curry be at less than 100 percent for Game 4, it would obviously be a big blow to a Golden State team trying to avoid going down 3-1 in the series.