Curry posted 42 points (14-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 137-131 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Curry powered the Warriors to a victory with his impressive performance on the offensive end, where he was dominant from beyond the arc. The star guard also didn't disappoint as a distributor, finishing the night second on his team in assists to go along with his game-high 42 points. Curry was far more aggressive in Thursday's appearance after attempting only 14 shots from the field in Tuesday's opener against the Lakers.