Curry is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to right knee soreness.

Curry appeared in the last two games and averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.0 minutes per game, but he matched his season-low mark of 27 minutes played during Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee. He's dealing with a sore knee prior to the second half of the back-to-back set, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up against Indiana.