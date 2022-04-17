Curry supplied 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-107 win over the Nuggets.

Curry was initially expected to be in the starting lineup, but he ultimately came off the bench while Jordan Poole remained in the starting unit. That was largely due to Curry's minute limit, as the superstar point guard hadn't played since March 16 due to a left foot injury that still isn't 100 percent. He missed his first five shot attempts in the contest but warmed up as the game progressed and went 5-for-8 the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Poole had another big game with a team-leading 30 points on just 13 field-goal attempts, so Curry likely won't be rushed into playing big minutes as he continues to manage the injured foot while getting back into top game shape.