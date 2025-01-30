Curry registered 21 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Thunder.

Curry hasn't scored more than 21 points in five straight games, adding to his offensive struggles lately. The superstar guard went 1-for-7 from the floor in the first half Wednesday against Oklahoma City, heading into the half with only four points. However, he bounced back in the second half, adding 17 points to help the Warriors pull off the upset over the Thunder, a promising sign for Golden State.