Curry totaled 16 points (7-22 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 104-94 win over the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Curry came into the contest with at least one made three-pointer in 132 consecutive playoff games and 233 straight overall contests in the regular season and postseason -- both NBA records. Those streaks were snapped with his 0-for-9 performance from beyond the arc Monday, though Boston was unable to take advantage as the Warriors pulled out the win and took a 3-2 series lead. Curry remains the presumptive Finals MVP favorite if Golden State is able to garner one more victory, as the superstar point guard is averaging 30.6 points, 5.0 three-pointers, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals through five games.