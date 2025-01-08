Curry provided 31 points (11-22 FG, 8-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-98 loss to the Heat.

Curry fought an uphill battle in the lopsided loss, as his teammates in the first unit were only able to produce 40 points. Trayce-Jackson-Davis was the only other starter to post a double-digit total, leaving Curry little choice but to heave up as many shots as possible. While Curry's numbers are encouraging to fantasy managers who depend on his production, The Warriors' current struggles are damaging the fantasy value of other key players on the roster.