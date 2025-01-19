Curry left Saturday's 122-114 win over the Wizards with 1:05 remaining in the fourth quarter after appearing to tweak his left ankle, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry finished the night with 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 34 minutes. He appeared to misstep and tweaked his left ankle, apparently, and he limped his way to the locker room shortly after. This is a tough blow for Golden State, especially with Draymond Green leaving after just three minutes of this game with calf tightness. If Curry is unable to play Monday versus Boston, the Warriors will need to rely heavily on Dennis Schroder.