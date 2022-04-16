Curry (foot) will play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be on a minutes limit.
The extent of Curry's minutes limit isn't immediately clear, and the Warriors may let game flow dictate his workload. The star point guard last played March 16, so he'll be making his return following a month-long absence.
