Curry will rejoin the Warriors' starting five for the first time since March 16 when he sprained a ligament in his left foot against Boston. As a result, Kevon Looney will shift to a bench role for Game 5. Curry is averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 28.3 minutes per contest this postseason.