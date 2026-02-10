Curry (knee), who is out Monday against Memphis, has also been ruled out for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With this news, Curry won't return to action before the All-Star break, and coach Steve Kerr also mentioned that the star point guard won't participate in Sunday's All-Star Game, per Gordon. This will give the 37-year-old another 10 days to rehab and recover, as the Warriors aren't scheduled to play after Wednesday until Feb. 19 against Boston.