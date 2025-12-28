default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jackson-Davis (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Jackson-Davis was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up in the front end of Golden State's back-to-back set. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, Al Horford and Quinten Post are candidates for a slight bump in playing time.

More News