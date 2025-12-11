Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.
Jackson-Davis is expected to be able to play through a knee issue, and he should see a bump in minutes in Draymond Green's (personal) absence. Jackson-Davis has averaged 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.7 minutes per night across 15 games this season.
