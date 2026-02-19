site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Will Richard: Available to play
Richard (knee) is available to play Thursday against Boston.
After missing the final game before the All-Star break, Richard is no longer appearing on the injury report. He's expected to play a minimal role on the wings moving forward.
