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Warriors' Will Richard: Iffy for Friday
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1 min read
Richard (back) is questionable to play against the Kings on Friday.
Richard remains day-to-day after missing the last two games for Golden State. He's not a great option in fantasy formats with Stephen Curry (knee) expected to suit up.
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