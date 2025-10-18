Richard tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 106-103 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Richard was given several opportunities during the preseason, and the 2025 second-round pick appears to on track to begin the season with the parent club. His production in the Summer League was a mixed bag, but his three-point shot and defensive skills were evident in Vegas and in the preseason. He'll begin the season low on the depth chart, but an injury or two within one of the league's oldest squads could change his fortunes.