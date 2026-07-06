Warriors' Yaxel Lendeborg: Another solid SL outing

Lendeborg posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 98- 69 California Classic Summer League win over the Spurs.

Lendeborg continued his strong shooting from deep Sunday, knocking down a team-high three three-pointers. The Michigan product also led the team in rebounds and blocks. Lendeborg is making a strong impression to kick off Summer League, averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes per contest.