Sarr notched 20 points (10-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 148-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sarr failed to connect from downtown but still managed to put together an efficient shooting line. He continues to serve as one of the lone bright spots for this Wizards team, averaging 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his last five appearances.