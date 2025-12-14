Head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday that Sarr (thigh) has not progressed enough in his recovery to do live work at practice, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Sarr has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, which will be the sixth game in a row that he'll miss due to a right adductor strain. There's no clear timeline for his return, but it appears the second-year center is facing an extended absence. Marvin Bagley should continue to start for as long as Sarr is sidelined.