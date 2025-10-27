default-cbs-image
Sarr registered 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two turnovers in 25 minutes during Sunday's 139-113 loss to Charlotte.

Sarr attempted 5.1 three-pointers per game last season, but only converted 30.8 percent of those attempts, so he's mostly abandoned those shots this season. Through the first three games of his 2025-26 campaign, he's attempted just three three-pointers, which has corresponded with solid shooting percentages. It looks like he's going to focus on getting more efficient buckets this season, which will be great for his fantasy value.

