Sarr (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Sarr has been rehabbing from a right hamstring strain that caused him to miss 10 consecutive games from mid-February. His absence from the injury report indicates that he's progressed enough in his recovery to return Sunday, and if he moves back into the starting lineup, then Julian Reese will likely revert to a rotational role on the bench.