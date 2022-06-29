Beal (wrist) declined his $36.4 million player option Wednesday, making him a free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Beal is eligible to sign a five-year max deal to return to Washington, or he can sign with another team on a four-year contract. Rumors seem to indicate Beal is interested in remaining with the Wizards and taking the most money possible. He's coming off a down year where he struggled shooting relative to his standards, averaging 23.2 points on 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from deep. He also appeared in just 40 games and underwent season-ending wrist surgery in early February.