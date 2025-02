Carrington will start Sunday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With Khris Middleton (ankle) sitting out the first half of a back-to-back set, Carrington will get the starting nod again. As a starter this season (39 games), Carrington has averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game.