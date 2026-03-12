site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Cleared to play
Carrington (hip) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Carrington will shake off a questionable tag for this contest. With Trae Young active, Carrington is likely going to see a modest workload off the bench.
