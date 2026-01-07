Wizards' Bub Carrington: Starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers.
Carrington will get the start for CJ McCollum (quad) and he'll be joined in the first unit by Tre Johnson, Julian Champagnie, Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr. Across 11 starts this season, Carrington has registered averages of 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.4 triples and 0.9 steals per contest.
