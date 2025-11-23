Wizards' Bub Carrington: Underwhelms again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Saturday's 121-120 loss to the Bulls.
Carrington continues to play a limited role off the bench, having logged fewer than 25 minutes in five straight games. After a serviceable rookie campaign, Carrington has slipped down the pecking order in Washington, averaging just 6.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.3 three-pointers through his first 16 games.
