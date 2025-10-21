Carrington (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Bucks.

After practicing fully Sunday, Carrington will be good to go for the season opener. He's been dealing with left knee soreness. The Pittsburgh product is coming off a strong rookie campaign, averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep.