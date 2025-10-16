default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carrington has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons due to left knee soreness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Carrington needed help off the court after suffering the injury, so this diagnosis is a positive one for the Wizards. He can be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update on his status.

More News