Wizards' Bub Carrington: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons due to left knee soreness, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Carrington needed help off the court after suffering the injury, so this diagnosis is a positive one for the Wizards. He can be considered day-to-day until the team provides another update on his status.
More News
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Exits to locker room Thursday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Ready for training camp•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Still resting Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Sniffs triple-double Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bub Carrington: Dishes out career-high 11 assists•