Kispert registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to the Knicks.

Kispert scored double-digits for the third straight game and the fifth time in the past six. Since returning from an ankle injury, Kispert has been a relatively consistent source of points off the bench, not unlike what he was able to do down the stretch last season. Although his role is somewhat unpredictable, he should remain relevant as long as his shot is falling.