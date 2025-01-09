Kispert racked up 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

After scoring a season-high 23 points in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, Kispert stayed hot Wednesday and mirrored that scoring output. The 25-year-old former first-rounder has been a mainstay in Washington's rotation lately, and he's averaging 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 threes in 26.6 minutes while shooting 43.1 percent from downtown over his last 11 games. Kispert should continue providing a much-needed scoring punch off the bench for the Wizards amid the absences of Jordan Poole (hip) and Malcolm Brogdon (foot), but his fantasy value has been mostly limited to points and threes in 2024-25 thus far.