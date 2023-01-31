Gafford (illness) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.

Gafford has missed a total of two games during 2022-23, but they've both come during January. Fortunately, the big man is only dealing with a non-COVID illness this time, so he shouldn't be in line for a lengthy absence. The Wizards should update Gafford's status ahead Wednesday's 7:00 p.m. tip.