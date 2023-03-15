Gafford provided four points (2-4 FG), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 117-97 win over the Pistons.

While Gafford came through with intriguing numbers in the two defensive categories, his playing time continued its downward trend Tuesday, even with the Wizards missing a key starter in Kyle Kuzma (knee). Gafford has played 25 minutes or fewer in six of the past seven games, as starting power forward Kristaps Porzingis has begun to eat into Gafford's time at center. The declining minutes make Gafford tough to view as a must-roster option in 12-team category leagues.