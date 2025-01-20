Valanciunas provided 23 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-100 loss to the Kings.

Valanciunas recorded his first double-double since Jan. 8, and this was the first time he notched a double-double off the bench since late December. The veteran big man remains a solid contributor in the second unit for the Wizards, though his upside will remain fairly limited in this role. He's averaging 11.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.6 steals per game since the beginning of January.