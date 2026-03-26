Reese generated 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes of Wednesday's 133-110 win over Utah.

Reese set a career high in points, pacing the Wizards in the category while shooting an efficient 75 percent from the field. It was his second 15-point, 15-rebound game in just five NBA appearances this season. While Reese doesn't hold a stable spot in the rotation, he's an excellent streaming candidate when Alex Sarr (toe) and Tristan Vikcevic (back) are unavailable, like they were Wednesday.