Reese finished Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three steals across 18 minutes.

Reese inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Wizards in February, and he certainly impressed during his brief time with Washington. He averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.9 minutes per tilt over 13 games this season. Even so, Reese could have a harder time finding steady playing time on a healthier Washington team in 2026-27.