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Wizards' Julian Reese: Headed to bench
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RotoWire Staff
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Reese will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
While Reese will be running with the second unit Sunday, he should still see quality minutes as the only other big man available for Washington's regular-season finale. Reese has double-doubled in three of his past four outings.