Kuzma logged 21 points (9-24 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat.

Kuzma struggled to find his shooting touch in this one and needed 24 attempts from the field to hit 21 points, but he led the Wizards in scoring and also stuffed the stat sheet. Turnovers continue to be a problem for the forward, as he's turned the ball over four or more times in each of his last five matchups.